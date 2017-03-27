

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man brandished a knife while taking a woman’s purse on Wyandotte Street East on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East around 6 p.m.

Police spoke to a 68-year-old woman, who stated that her purse was taken by an unknown male.

Investigation revealed that she was walking and then north through the alley from Wyandotte, between Parent and Langlois.

Police say as she approached Brant Street an unknown man grabbed her purse. A struggle ensued and the male brandished a knife.

The suspect then took the purse and was last seen running east through a nearby parking lot. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20's, 6'0, skinny, brown hair, baseball hat. He was last seen wearing a dark puffy coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com