

CTV Windsor





U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for first-degree murder on the Ambassador Bridge early Saturday morning.

Police say a man from North Carolina attempted to enter Canada but was turned away. A female driver and a male passenger, both American citizens, were in the vehicle. Officers intercepted the vehicle returning from Canada around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The two claimed they were refused entry because the man did not have any identification documents. Officers sent the vehicle for a secondary inspection where the couple was fingerprinted.

The fingerprint analysis revealed the male passenger, Jerome Jones, was wanted in Cumberland County, N.C. for first-degree murder.

Jones remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail in Detroit.