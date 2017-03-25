Featured
Man arrested on Ambassador Bridge wanted for first-degree murder
In this photo from Jan. 6, 2015 in Detroit, the Ambassador Bridge leading into Windsor, Ontario is seen from Detroit. (AP / Carlos Osorio)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 6:29PM EDT
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for first-degree murder on the Ambassador Bridge early Saturday morning.
Police say a man from North Carolina attempted to enter Canada but was turned away. A female driver and a male passenger, both American citizens, were in the vehicle. Officers intercepted the vehicle returning from Canada around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The two claimed they were refused entry because the man did not have any identification documents. Officers sent the vehicle for a secondary inspection where the couple was fingerprinted.
The fingerprint analysis revealed the male passenger, Jerome Jones, was wanted in Cumberland County, N.C. for first-degree murder.
Jones remains in custody at the Wayne County Jail in Detroit.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.