Man arrested for urinating on police cruiser: Chatham-Kent police
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 11:29AM EDT
A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ridgetown after police say he urinated on a police cruiser while an officer was inside.
The incident took place early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.
Chatham-Kent police say an officer was sitting in his fully marked police cruiser in the area of Main Street at Albert Street in Ridgetown, when he observed a man exit a local bar.
The man walked over to the police cruiser, looked at the officer seated within the driver’s position and proceeded to urinate on the police cruiser.
The officer says a strong odour of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath when police approached him.
The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a public place.
He was additionally charged with causing a nuisance in a public place under the Chatham-Kent By-Law.
Police say he was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where he was held until sober.
