

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ridgetown after police say he urinated on a police cruiser while an officer was inside.

The incident took place early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Chatham-Kent police say an officer was sitting in his fully marked police cruiser in the area of Main Street at Albert Street in Ridgetown, when he observed a man exit a local bar.

The man walked over to the police cruiser, looked at the officer seated within the driver’s position and proceeded to urinate on the police cruiser.

The officer says a strong odour of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath when police approached him.

The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

He was additionally charged with causing a nuisance in a public place under the Chatham-Kent By-Law.

Police say he was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where he was held until sober.