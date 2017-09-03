Man arrested following downtown fire
Garage fire on Wyandotte St. in Windsor on Sept. 2, 2017. (Gord Bacon/AM800)
Gord Bacon, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 10:26AM EDT
Windsor Police say they have a man in custody in connection with a fire in downtown Windsor Saturday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, in an attached garage behind a building at 433 Wyandotte St. W. near Church St., around 5:30pm.
Police are still investigating the scene, Wyandotte St. W. has since reopened.
Windsor Fire and Rescue says the structure sustained $45,000 in damage.
Crews were able to get nearby residents to safety.