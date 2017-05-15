Featured
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun inside Amherstburg home
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 3:31PM EDT
A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a gun inside of a home in Amhertstburg.
Amherstburg police say officers were called to a firearm situation on Concession 4 South on Monday at 1:15 p.m. regarding a distraught man.
Police responded to the residence and set-up a perimeter.
A short time later the man exited and was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone may have information relevant to the investigation, you are encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258- 8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
