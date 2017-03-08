

An arrest has been made after two schools in Tecumseh were hit by vandalism last week.

Police have charged a 21-year-old in relation to the incidents.

He has been charged with six counts of mischief.

OPP say the first incident happened at AV Graham Public School in Tecumseh, between midnight and 6 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Police say someone had entered onto school property and broke nine windows, both on the north and south side of the school.

Then last Monday, there was another report of mischief at AV Graham. Sometime over the weekend several more windows were damaged on the north and west side of the school.

Last Tuesday, the OPP responded to two more reports of mischief at AV Graham, with six windows being damaged on the south side of the school.

Police say there was more damage done to St. Pius X Catholic School. They reported that 10 windows were damaged on the east side of the school.

