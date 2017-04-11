

CTV Windsor





An idea to add more sporting amenities to the WFCU Centre could be the springboard to a massive housing development around the facility.

Shmuel Farhi of Farhi Holdings Corporation tells CTV Windsor he is looking to develop 45 acres of vacant land near the community centre.

Under the company’s plans, it would ask the City to rezone the land for mixed use residential and commercial space.

That would include commercial buildings along Lauzon Road, and residential development behind it. Farhi says it would be a combination of four-storey walkups, semi-detached homes and single family dwellings.

“I think it's the right time for the city and us to work a deal to get the majority of the land developed sooner, rather than later," says Farhi.

Farhi has also signed an agreement in principle to sell 15 acres of land to the city of Windsor for roughly $3-million.

That's where the city will investigate building a new indoor soccer, football and tennis facility while adding nearly 1000 additional parking spaces at the WFCU Centre.

“My vision would be to do something that’s world class,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Not burden the taxpayers too greatly, but something that is world class that is great for the residents that live here.”

The city will spend $90,000 on an independent consultant to look at the costs of building and operating the additional space.

“We want to see a couple hundred people living in that area,” adds Dilkens. “That would unlock more of the potential to the commercial property that fronts Lauzon road."

Farhi suggests talk of a hotel right now is just rumour.

Before any shovels are in the ground, both the city and Farhi would have to complete environmental assessments to ensure the land is suitable for development.

Council must also approve re-zoning from industrial, to residential and commercial.