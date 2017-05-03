Featured
Maidstone woman wins Honda Civic with Roll Up The Rim
A Tim Hortons coffee shop in downtown Toronto is pictured on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. (Eduardo Lima / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 3, 2017 12:39PM EDT
A Maidstone woman won a 2017 Honda Civic in the Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest.
It was the grand prize in this year’s annual promotion.
During the contest, patrons have a one-in-six chance to instantly win more than 49-million prizes, including one of 40 prizes of a 2017 Honda Civic Coupe EX-T, 150 55’ LG 4K UHD Smart TVs, 100 $5,000 CIBC prepaid cards, 24,000 $100 TimCards, and millions of coffee and food prizes.
The contest ran for about six weeks. Prizes can be claimed until May 4, 2017.
Contest rules, odds of winning and prizing information can be found at participating Tim Hortons Restaurants or at www.rolluptherimtowin.com.
