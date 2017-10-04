

Radix, a Maidstone company known for its work in automation and 3D imaging, is setting its sights to the Toronto area by purchasing a Mississauga company.

Automated Detection Devices conducts similar type of work as Radix.

However Radix's vice president of operations hopes the deal will further strengthen her company's presence in areas as aerospace - pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices.

Shelley fellows wouldn't disclose a purchase price.

She tells CTV News the purchase increases the payroll to 105 employees, with 90 of those people working in the Windsor area.