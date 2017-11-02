

CTV Windsor





MADD Canada is asking people to show their commitment to sober driving by tying on a ribbon.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving kicked off its annual red ribbon campaign Thursday by having members speak to Kennedy high school students about the importance of always driving sober.

“If you tie it, wear it and share it, this symbolizes your commitment to driving safe and sober,” says Chaouki Hamka, a community leader with the Windsor-Essex chapter of MADD.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic red ribbon, which symbolizes the innocent victims and survivors of impaired driving.

“There are people who continue to make bad decisions,” says Hamka. “If you decide to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol, it only ends in a deadly situation.”

The campaign will continue until Jan. 8, 2018.

MADD reminds residents to plan ahead for a safe ride home during the holiday party season.