The CEO of the Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation has been asked to join an international development committee.

Stephen MacKenzie was invited to join the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) International Committee and accepted the offer.

The committee provides a venue for networking and knowledge sharing among internationally-active members. The members include practitioners outside the US and those with an interest in global issues, trends and best practices.

“I am very pleased to join the IEDC International Committee and have the opportunity to meet and network with other international economic development professionals to share information on global issues, as well as learn about best practices in the industry,” MacKenzie said.

“As many of our local companies provide products and services on a global basis, it’s advantageous in my position to consistently leverage these strengths and will do so, as a member of the IEDC International Committee.”