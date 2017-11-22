Machine fire at rubber processing facility causes $50K damage
Windsor firefighters attended the blaze at 1680 Kildare Road at Windsor Rubber Processing Ltd. in Windsor, Ont., Nov. 22, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 9:53AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 2:43PM EST
An industrial fire at a rubber processing facility in Windsor has been deemed accidental.
Firefighters responded to the blaze overnight at 1680 Kildare Road at Windsor Rubber Processing Ltd.
Officials say a machine was on fire and it was contained to one area in the facility.
Windsor Fire says hot metal shavings ignited in a bin after hours.
The total damage has been estimated at $50,000.
No one was injured.