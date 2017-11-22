

CTV Windsor





An industrial fire at a rubber processing facility in Windsor has been deemed accidental.

Firefighters responded to the blaze overnight at 1680 Kildare Road at Windsor Rubber Processing Ltd.

Officials say a machine was on fire and it was contained to one area in the facility.

Windsor Fire says hot metal shavings ignited in a bin after hours.

The total damage has been estimated at $50,000.

No one was injured.