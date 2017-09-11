

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor residents are $100,000 richer.

Laurie McLachlan won the top prize of $100,000 by playing the Instant Queen of Hearts.

Hussein Dabaja won $100,000 with Encore in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 30.

McLachlan, a two-time Instant winner, says she was on her way home from a day out with her daughters when she decided to stop in at her local retailer to cash in a few tickets. After winning small prizes on those tickets, McLachlan purchased a few more.

“I played my tickets at home and I thought I had won five dollars,” said McLachlan at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings. “Then I scratched some more and saw that it was $100,000. I went numb and thought my eyes were playing tricks on me.”

McLachlan says she plans to spend the money on travel and her family.

“I would like to take a few road trips in the future, and I will definitely be treating my grandkids to something special,” said McLachlan.

Dabaja was scanning a number of tickets when he found out he won. He won $2 on his second ticket and then read ‘Big Winner’ on his third ticket.

"I wanted to scream but I kept my cool,” said Dabaja.

Dabaja said he left the store and went on a weekend long camping trip with his family, keeping the lotto win a secret.

Dabaja says he will use the money to take a trip with his wife and support his five children to achieve their dreams. He also plans to support a family member in his home country of Lebanon.

Dabaja’s winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Howard Avenue in Windsor.