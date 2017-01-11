

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Ottawa Street.

On Monday, officers began the investigation at the store in the 900 block of Ottawa St.

Police say at about 2:55 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the store, made their way behind the counter and proceeded to grab a rack which contained numerous types of scratch lottery tickets.

An employee confronted the suspect, but the suspect forced the rack out of the employees hands and then fled the store on foot with the stolen lottery tickets.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying this wanted person, who's image was captured in this store surveillance photo.

The suspect is described as white, about 6'2, 180-220 lbs, with light blue eyes, about 30 years old. The person was wearing a beige puffy winter coat, bright pink sweatshirt, black ski mask covering most of the face, and wearing black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com