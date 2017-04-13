Featured
Loretta Saunders' family cheers as killer's bid for new trial rejected
An undated photo of Loretta Saunders.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 12:39PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's highest court today quickly dismissed a convicted killer's appeal in the death of a young Inuit university student.
Victoria Henneberry had asked for a new trial on grounds that she panicked when she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Loretta Saunders of Labrador, her 26-year-old, pregnant roommate.
But the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal rejected her bid, citing a lack of evidence that mental illness rendered her incapable of properly pleading guilty.
Saunders' family and friend erupted in cheers, and jeered and swore at Henneberry as she was escorted from court.
Saunders' body was found on the side of a New Brunswick highway in February 2014, a few weeks after she was killed.
The accused were arrested by Essex County OPP after the vehicle belonging to Saunders was found in Harrow, Ont. in February 2014.
Henneberry and her boyfriend Blake Leggette, who has also been convicted in the murder, sublet a room in Saunders' Halifax apartment and killed her after they ran into financial difficulties and were unable to pay their rent.
