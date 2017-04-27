

London police are looking for a suspect after a home-invasion style robbery on Saul Street.

On Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., officers received information that a home invasion-style robbery had just occurred at an address on Saul Street.

Police say one of the individuals inside the residence was forcibly removed from the home at gun-point by the suspect. They fled the area in a vehicle.

An officer patrolling the area located the vehicle involved.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop for police. The officer attempted to follow the suspect vehicle, but due to safety concerns for both the vehicle occupants and the general public, attempts to stop the vehicle were discontinued.

The subsequent police investigation revealed that both the male victim and the suspect had left London and travelled to a location on Walker Road on the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

As a result, the London Police requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police to attempt to locate the individuals involved.

After further investigation, the victim was located and transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries as a result of this incident.

London police officers consider Marlon Antone ,29, a suspect in relation to this investigation.

e is currently wanted in relation to the following Criminal Code of Canada offences (unrelated to this incident):

-2 x assault causing bodily harm, contrary to section 267(b);

-Forcible confinement, contrary to section 279(2);

-Mischief under $5000, contrary to section 430(4); and

-Fail to attend court, contrary to section 145(2)(a).

Police believe that Antone may be in possession of a firearm, therefore use caution, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately if seen.

The individuals involved are known to each other and this was not a random incident. The London Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.