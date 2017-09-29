Lockdown lifted at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 12:34PM EDT
Caesars Windsor officials say the casino was on lockdown for a short time on Friday morning.
Windsor police say they were investigating a call of a person brandishing a weapon.
Jhoan Baluyot, manager of public relations and communications for Caesars says they followed security protocol to ensure the safety of guests and staff.
Nobody was hurt and everything has resumed to normal operations.