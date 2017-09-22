

CTV Windsor





There's now labour peace at a Windsor call centre.

A lock-out has been averted at Freedom Mobile after a majority of employees who attended ratification meetingson Wednesday voted in favour of a two year deal.

The company threatened job actionif an agreement wasn't reached by today.

Some of the 147 workers told CTV Windsor earlier in the week they were at odds with their union – The United Steel Workers – claiming the union wouldn't let them vote on the company's offer.

Some members contacted the Ontario Labour Board to complain about the negotiations, but expect the matter will be dropped after reaching an agreement.