Visions of how to make Ontario a better place to live were the focus of the inaugural Lieutenant Governor's visionaries prize in celebration of Ontario's 150th anniversary.

The Hon. Elizabeth Dowdeswell was in Windsor Thursday evening attending the competition at the Capitol Theatre.

Six finalists presented their proposals on the theme of 'inclusive prosperity'.

The prize was created to give Ontario's most creative thinkers a forum for tackling the challenges Ontarians and Canadians will face over the next 50 years.

Congratulations to the sole finalist from Windsor, Cierra Bray, who also took top spot.

Bray's vision is to make a high school course focused on entrepreneurship mandatory in school classes across the province.

She takes home a $2,500 award to help bring that vision to reality.