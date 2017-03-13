

CTV Windsor





An immediate investigation into Sterling Fuels is being demanded by local politicians.

They are concerned about the safety of workers and nearby residents if an emergency happens at the west end facility, which deals with large amounts of fuel.

Windsor fire officials issued 32 safety orders to Sterling Fuels last week.

It has caused quite an uproar among local politicians and union officials and on Monday they considered "what ifs" scenarios, including if a disaster were to happen at a company that deals with millions of liters of fuel.

"If you think Lac Megantic was bad, this would be 10 times that size,” said Dino Chiodo, president of Unifor Local 444.

“Thirty-two orders from the Windsor fire department is not minor - when you're talking about initiatives where fire trucks can't get on the property; where they don't even have a fire plan," he said.

Chiodo said the conditions for workers are unsafe and unacceptable.

Sterling Fuels officials are assuring the public Monday that safety concerns are being addressed by the company.

Joel Gardner, Sterling’s safety and environment manager, said his company is working with senior levels of government.

“First and foremost our concern is always the health and safety of our employees and the neighbourhood, and we are confident that the external health and safety engineering company we have hired will keep up on track,” Gardner says.

The company is a federally-regulated facility working with senior levels of government.

“We welcome meeting with any level of government that may result in enhancing the safety measures we are already taking,” he said.

Sterling has hired an engineering firm - LRI Engineering - recommended by the Windsor deputy fire chief, who conducted an inspection 10 days ago.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse wants the transportation ministry to take immediate action.

"The Minister of Transport has the ability to act now and we expect nothing less."

Sterling Fuels has 30 to 60 days to comply with all of the orders.

Sterling says improvements to the facility over the past three years cover plant and dock safety improvements, tank and loading arm emission control systems, personal and yard H2S monitoring devices, secondary product containment systems, and environmental protection projects including groundwater monitoring program.