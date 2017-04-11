

CTV Windsor





A whirlwind day for four local paramedics.

Premier Kathleen Wynne invited "Team Ontario" to Toronto on Tuesday.

The four Essex-Windsor EMS medics are representing Canada at an international competition in the Czech Republic from May 24 to May 28.

They were introduced in the legislature by the Premier as well as Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield.

Team member Chris Kirwan says it was a great opportunity to talk to the premier one-on-one about their line of work.

Kirwan is joined on the team by Lancer Huver, Mike Filiaut and Shawn May.

The Essex-Windsor EMS team won the gold medal at last year’s competition.