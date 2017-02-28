

CTV Windsor





A Windsor Olympic boxer is heartbroken after some of his Olympic photos were stolen from his car.

Adam Trupish's car was parked in the parking garage at his downtown Windsor apartment building Monday afternoon when the theft occurred.

Trupish says a tote bag full of about 2,000 photographs, including photos from two Olympics, his childhood, marriage and trips were taken.

“I had so many pics with famous fighters from around the world. Hopefully they can find their way back into our lives again," Trupish said.

He boxed in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Trupish was in the process of moving the photos from one storage to another and he and his wife Autumn spent the morning searching alleys and dumpsters hoping something would turn up.

"You can't put a value on pictures. They are sentimental to us. It's heartbreaking, sad somene would violate us like this," she said.

The couple is offering a reward that leads to the recovery of their photos.

Police are also investigating and are searching for two suspects involved in the daylight theft.