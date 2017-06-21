Featured
Local judge Saul Nosanchuck passes away
Judge Saul Nosanchuck. (Courtesy Nosanchuck family)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:57PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:57PM EDT
Noted local judge Saul Nosanchuck has died.
He was 83.
Nosanchuk was one of Windsor's leading criminal defence attorneys before becoming a judge.
He served on the Ontario Court of Justice for 27 years.
A funeral will be held at congregation Beth El on Mark Avenue on Thursday at 11 a.m.
