The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging residents to get the flu vaccine.

Health officials say everyone over the age of six months should get their annual influenza immunization and lower their risk of getting the flu this year.

The health unit reports there were six deaths related to the flu during the 2016-2017 season. There were also 160 lab-confirmed cases of influenza with 45 hospitalizations.

“The best way we can protect ourselves from the flu and its complications is with an annual influenza vaccination,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Acting Medical Officer of Health of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “The flu vaccine usually takes up to two weeks to work, so it is highly recommended to get the vaccine early during the beginning of the flu season.”

This year’s flu vaccine is available from a family physician, nurse practitioner, and walk-in clinics. For anyone 5 years and older, the vaccine is also available from participating pharmacies.

Influenza is a respiratory infection, caused by the flu virus. It can spread quickly and easily when someone with the flu coughs, sneezes, or talks. You can pass it to others before you even know you are sick. Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, headache, muscle aches, runny nose and tiredness.

The flu can be a very serious disease, especially for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions, such as asthma and diabetes.

The circulating strains of the flu virus changes from year to year. The flu vaccine is developed each year to match the most common strains, so Dr. Ahmed says it is important to get your flu vaccine every year.

The Health Unit insists the vaccine is safe; reactions are usually mild, and may include redness, soreness, and swelling at the injection site. The vaccine contains a weakened or inactivated form of the virus, and therefore, you cannot get the flu from the vaccine.

Other ways to protect yourself this season is to perform good hand hygiene, eat well, and get plenty of rest and exercise. Also, clean areas that many people touch as the virus can live for several hours on surfaces, such as doorknobs.

For more information about the flu and where you can get the vaccine, visit www.wechu.org