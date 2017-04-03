

CTV Windsor





A local group concerned about the preservation of the Ojibway lands has released a video of its vision to turn the conservation area into an urban national park.

Members say the video is part of the group's initiative to establish an area of protection at Ojibway shores along the Detroit River.

They claim the 350-hectare area is an eco-system home to many endangered species and marshland.

Currently 32 acres are not protected and the group would like to see more efforts made to preserve the entire parkland from potential damage.