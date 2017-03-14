

CTV Windsor has learned that two planned trips for local Girl Guides may not happen after Girl Guides of Canada said they are not approving any trips to the U.S.

The organization said Monday that future trips are cancelled due to uncertainty over whether all of its members would equally be allowed to enter the U.S.

Sheri Lynn Koscielsk, a co-ordinator with with local Girl Guides, says two trips in September have been flagged and may not happen.

"It is a smart move, as disappointing as it is for a lot of us," says Koscielsk.

Girl Guides spokeswoman Sarah Kiriliuk said the decision for groups across Canada is a preventative measure,

"We just looked at our organization and realized that we do have a lot of girls travelling and this was potentially creating a situation that would either be a risk for the group or would create an uncomfortable situation in the case that somebody did get turned back at the border," she said.

An estimated 700 to 800 girls travel with the organization to or through the United States every year.

The organization says that trips already paid for and that are non-refundable will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

School districts across Canada debated trips south of the border after President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions to citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Greater Essex County District School Board cancelled a handful of school trips to the United States due to "safety and equity" concerns following the first travel ban.

CTV Windsor has also learned that the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has also cancelled trips to the U.S.

(With files from the Canadian Press)