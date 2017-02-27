

CTV Windsor





Bakeries across Windsor Essex and Chatham Kent are preparing for one of the busiest days of the year.

Tuesday is known as Packzi Tuesday, or Shrove Tuesday.

Packzis are deep-fried Polish pastries similar to donuts.

Nana’s Bakery on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor sells similar type pastries, but they are called Lowczkis.

Doug Romanek is the owner at Nana’s. He says Lowczkis are a low fat alternative.

The Lowczki is baked rather than deep fried, and is a bit fluffier than its better-known cousin.

Romanek tells CTV Windsor they will begin baking at 1 a.m. Tuesday and they will likely be available starting at 6:30 a.m.

“It’s best to call and order them” says Romanek.

If you can’t get them Tuesday, more will be available later this week.

"I will probably be making them this coming Saturday as well” says Romanek. “That's about 15 to 20 dozen."