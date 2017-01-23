Featured
Live from court: Sentencing hearing begins for Matthew Brush
Cassandra Kaake is shown in this undated photo. (MollyMatters.org)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 10:11AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 10:17AM EST
The sentencing hearing began Monday morning for a man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.
Warning: details in this case are extremely disturbing.
Matthew Brush, of LaSalle, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake. She was seven months pregnant at the time.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Dec. 11, 2014 for a fire and discovered Kaake’s body.
In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.
CTV’s Sacha Long has more from the courtroom:
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
Windsor Weather Change city
4 °CLight rainMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10