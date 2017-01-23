

The sentencing hearing began Monday morning for a man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.

Warning: details in this case are extremely disturbing.

Matthew Brush, of LaSalle, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake. She was seven months pregnant at the time.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Dec. 11, 2014 for a fire and discovered Kaake’s body.

In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.

