Live from court: Day 2 of sentencing submissions for Matthew Brush
Cassandra Kaake is seen in this undated photo from Facebook.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:37AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:45AM EST
It’s the second day of sentencing submissions for a man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.
Warning: some may find details in this case extremely disturbing.
Matthew Brush, of LaSalle, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake, who was seven months pregnant at the time.
Emergency crews were called to the home on Dec. 11, 2014 for a fire and discovered Kaake’s body.
In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.
CTV’s Stefanie Masotti has more from the courtroom:
