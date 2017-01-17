Featured
List of bus cancellations by region
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:08AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:26AM EST
It was a slippery night across southwestern Ontario as freezing rain moved across the province.
A Freezing Rain Warning has ended however many side roads remain slippery this morning and school buses have been cancelled in several areas. Fog has also settled in over Windsor-Essex.
School Bus Status By Region:
- London: Cancelled
- Middlesex: Cancelled
- Oxford: Cancelled
- Elgin: Cancelled
- Huron-Perth: Cancellations reported, find affected runs here.
- Sarnia-Lambton: Cancelled
- Chatham-Kent: Cancelled
- Windsor: Running
- Essex:Running
