It was a slippery night across southwestern Ontario as freezing rain moved across the province.

A Freezing Rain Warning has ended however many side roads remain slippery this morning and school buses have been cancelled in several areas. Fog has also settled in over Windsor-Essex.

School Bus Status By Region:

  • London: Cancelled
  • Middlesex: Cancelled
  • Oxford: Cancelled
  • Elgin: Cancelled
  • Huron-Perth: Cancellations reported, find affected runs here.
  • Sarnia-Lambton: Cancelled
  • Chatham-Kent: Cancelled
  • Windsor: Running
  • Essex:Running