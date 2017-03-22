

CTV Windsor





The lineup for this summer's Bluesfest Windsor has been announced.

More than 30 performers are set to take the stage, including Foghat and The Sheepdogs.

The ever popular event at festival plaza runs from July 13 to July 16.

Organizers say guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, from Louisiana, was the most requested artist for this year's festival.

They say there's an eclectic mix of bluesy acts taking stage that week.