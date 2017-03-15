Featured
Life-threatening injuries following crash near Thamesville
File photo of a Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., Feb. 17, 2013.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 12:12PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the circumstances around a single vehicle crash that left one person fighting for their life.
The collision occurred on Longwoods Road near Thamesville around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the collision remains under investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-355-1092.
Weather leads to multiple crashes:
Chatham-Kent police are reminding motorists that winter is not over and to go slow in snow. Police responded to 17 collisions in the past 24 hours within the Chatham-Kent area.
Road conditions and visibility continued to be an issue throughout the morning Wednesday.
