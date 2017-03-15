

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are investigating the circumstances around a single vehicle crash that left one person fighting for their life.

The collision occurred on Longwoods Road near Thamesville around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the collision remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-355-1092.

Weather leads to multiple crashes:

Chatham-Kent police are reminding motorists that winter is not over and to go slow in snow. Police responded to 17 collisions in the past 24 hours within the Chatham-Kent area.

Road conditions and visibility continued to be an issue throughout the morning Wednesday.