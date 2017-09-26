

CTV Windsor





The license of a Windsor psychotherapist facing allegation of professional misconduct has had her license reinstated.

Elisabeth Haramic is accused of having sex with two clients after serving alcohol to therapy group members while she was intoxicated herself in an incident in 2011.

The accusations were listed in a notice of hearing by the discipline committee of the College Of Registered Psychotherapists and Registered Mental Health Therapists of Ontario.

The 11-page document says Haramic had a sexual relationship with a client from 2009 to 2011. It also says Haramic had sex with another former client, beginning in 2012 and that relationship ended in 2015.

In addition to the three accusations of “breaching boundaries” and “professional misconduct,” Haramic is also accused of sending a client “unprofessional, threatening or abusive” messages and illegally referring to herself as a doctor.

Haramic's license was revoked in April, but her lawyer Michael Gordner says it was reinstated in divisional court on Monday following an appeal.

A full hearing on the matter is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 20.