Liberals introduce long-awaited bill to legalize marijuana
Cannabis plants intended for the medical marijuana market grow at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 5:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 12:22PM EDT
The federal Liberal government has finally launched its long-awaited effort to legalize recreational marijuana, setting in motion a host of sweeping policy changes for public safety and health across Canada.
The suite of bills was introduced today in the House of Commons by Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
The bills are sure to come under heavy scrutiny in the coming weeks and months as Ottawa and the provinces and territories hash out the finer jurisdictional details of major issues like distribution and law enforcement.
The federal plan also contains efforts to promote drug education -- part of the Liberal pledge to try and make the drug less accessible to youth.
Health Minister Jane Philpott says criminalizing cannabis has not deterred use among young people, noting products like alcohol and tobacco are legally available with restrictions.
Once passed, the Liberal bills introduced today would make Canada the first member of the G7 to legalize marijuana for recreational use across the country.
