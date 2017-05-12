Featured
Letter carriers talking to Tecumseh residents about service
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 4:43PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 5:31PM EDT
Letter carriers will be back going door-to-door Saturday in Tecumseh.
Phil Lyons, the president of CUPW Local 630 says they will talk to residents about restoring door-to-door mail delivery.
“We plan on hitting as many as 4,400 customers that lost door to door,” says Phil Lyons, president of CUPW Local 630.
About 4,400 residents lost the service in August 2015.
Lyon wants people who receive a post card to sign it and send it to the Prime Minister’s office.
The post card flyer drop will begin around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and will be followed by a barbeque at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Club at Noon.
CUPW leaders say they are frustrated with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had vowed to restore the service during the election campaign.
Lyons expects a decision will be made this summer.
Union leaders maintain Canada Post is a public sector success story that generates profits and hands them back to Canadians.
