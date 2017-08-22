

CTV Windsor





Cab owners in Leamington will be keeping a close eye on their mail.

An appeal hearing was held Monday to discuss a new bylaw that requires taxi operators to have parking spaces for all of their vehicles.

The deadline for site plan approval for that condition was June 30, and several companies still have not received approval.

On Monday, taxi operators presented evidence on why that deadline was missed, in hopes of getting an extension.

Mark Aloqaili, the owner of Leamington Taxi, tells CTV News he will relocate if his license isn‘t extended.

“I’ll move to another town if this town doesn't appreciate my services,” says Aloqaili, who has operated in Leamington for 12 years. “I got 20 employees that are going to be out of jobs. I'll move to another town, which is appreciative of the service.”

The bylaw was approved in 2016 as a way to keep cabs from parking on municipal roads or in lots, taking away spaces from shoppers.

The committee has not indicated when the responses will be mailed out