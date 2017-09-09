

Leamington O.P.P. are looking for two robbery suspects in connection with an assault early Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Setterington Street in Leamington.

A woman in her early 40's was walking home when she was approached by two men who assaulted her and took her cell phone.

The first suspect is described as male, white, in his 20's. He is approximately 5’ 9” tall with a stocky build and short light brown hair. He was wearing a plain white sweatshirt and medium colour blue jeans.

The second suspect is male, white, also in his 20's, approximately 5’ 9” tall with a thin build. He was believed to be wearing jogging pants and a grey hoody covering his head.