Leamington man suffers critical injuries after Highway 3 crash
OPP Cruiser (File photo)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 11:47AM EDT
A 55-year-old Leamington man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a head-on crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 3 near Essex County Road 29 (Division Road) on Saturday at about 8:30 a.m.
Essex County OPP say a red Chevrolet passenger vehicle and a bronze Chevrolet minivan collided on the highway.
Highway 3 was closed for approximately one hour as the involved occupants were extricated from the vehicles.
A 34-year-old Windsor woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 55-year-old Leamington man was transported to an area hospital and later air lifted to a London hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.