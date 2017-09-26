

CTV Windsor





A 55-year-old Leamington man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a head-on crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 3 near Essex County Road 29 (Division Road) on Saturday at about 8:30 a.m.

Essex County OPP say a red Chevrolet passenger vehicle and a bronze Chevrolet minivan collided on the highway.

Highway 3 was closed for approximately one hour as the involved occupants were extricated from the vehicles.

A 34-year-old Windsor woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 55-year-old Leamington man was transported to an area hospital and later air lifted to a London hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.