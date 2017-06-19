Featured
Leamington man pleads not guilty to impaired charge after fatal pedestrian crash
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 11:37AM EDT
A Leamington man has pleaded not guilty to impaired driving related to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in 2015.
The impaired driving trial of Jamie Redekop got underway in Superior Court in Windsor on Monday.
OPP say Redekop was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier on on Fox Street near Askew Street in Leamington on Jan. 11, 2015.
Robert Wallingford, 55, of Leamington, was walking when he was struck by the car. He was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
Redekop was 18 at the time of the crash.
CTV’s Michelle Maluske has details from court:
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.