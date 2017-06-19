

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man has pleaded not guilty to impaired driving related to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in 2015.

The impaired driving trial of Jamie Redekop got underway in Superior Court in Windsor on Monday.

OPP say Redekop was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier on on Fox Street near Askew Street in Leamington on Jan. 11, 2015.

Robert Wallingford, 55, of Leamington, was walking when he was struck by the car. He was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Redekop was 18 at the time of the crash.

CTV’s Michelle Maluske has details from court: