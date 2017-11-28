

CTV Windsor





A 39-year-old Leamington man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into a parked vehicle.

Essex County OPP responded to a personal injury crash on Friday at 10 p.m. on Melrose Avenue in Leamington.

A Chevrolet vehicle struck an unoccupied parked Ford truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, who was treated by EMS for minor injuries, exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Christopher Mazar will appear in a Leamington courtroom on Dec.7, charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing or refusing to provide a breath sample.

His vehicle has been impounded and his driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.