

CTV Windsor





A 31-year-old Leamington man has been arrested after another man was shot in the leg.

Police say a 29-year-old Leamington man attended the Leamington District Memorial Hospital on Feb. 12 around 10 p.m. with a suspected gunshot wound to his leg.

OPP executed search warrants on Tuesday around 5 a.m. at residences on Erie Street South and Montgomery Street in response to the shooting .

Cesar Cubias-Gonzalez, 31, of Leamington, arrested on at about 12:30 p.m. the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement unit and is currently in custody awaiting a hearing on charges including:

-Assault with a weapon

-Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

-Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

-Pointing a firearm

-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

-Possession of a firearm contrary to probation order

-Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm x 2

-Failing to comply with probation order x 3

Anyone with information regarding this crime should immediately contact the Leamington OPP major crime unit at 519-326-2544. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.