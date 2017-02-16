Featured
Leamington man facing charges after shooting
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 9:25AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 9:26AM EST
A 31-year-old Leamington man has been arrested after another man was shot in the leg.
Police say a 29-year-old Leamington man attended the Leamington District Memorial Hospital on Feb. 12 around 10 p.m. with a suspected gunshot wound to his leg.
OPP executed search warrants on Tuesday around 5 a.m. at residences on Erie Street South and Montgomery Street in response to the shooting .
Cesar Cubias-Gonzalez, 31, of Leamington, arrested on at about 12:30 p.m. the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement unit and is currently in custody awaiting a hearing on charges including:
-Assault with a weapon
-Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
-Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
-Pointing a firearm
-Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
-Possession of a firearm contrary to probation order
-Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm x 2
-Failing to comply with probation order x 3
Anyone with information regarding this crime should immediately contact the Leamington OPP major crime unit at 519-326-2544. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.