A 24-year-old Leamington man is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3.

Officers were called to the collision on Highway 3 between North Malden Road and County Road 23 in Essex around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A blue Chevrolet and a green Jeep collided head-on causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured but exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Celso Limpinho-Carapau,24, will appear in a Windsor court on Nov. 22 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle in excess of 80 mg of alcohol.

His drivers' licence has been suspended and his vehicle has been seized as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

Highway 3 was closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was completed.