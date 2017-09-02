Leamington man charged with assault after ATM incident
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 4:34PM EDT
A Leamington man is facing charges of assault after physically harassing a woman at a bank.
Investigators say a 21-year-old man entered a bank on Keil Dr. S. in Chatham around 2 pm Friday afternoon.
According to police, he grabbed a female customer by the waist while she was using the ATM.
The man reportedly left the bank before getting into a stolen vehicle.
Police later located the man sitting in the vehicle.
He was arrested and charged with assault and possession of property over $5,000.