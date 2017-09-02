

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man is facing charges of assault after physically harassing a woman at a bank.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man entered a bank on Keil Dr. S. in Chatham around 2 pm Friday afternoon.

According to police, he grabbed a female customer by the waist while she was using the ATM.

The man reportedly left the bank before getting into a stolen vehicle.

Police later located the man sitting in the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with assault and possession of property over $5,000.