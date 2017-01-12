Featured
Leamington man arrested after alleged assault
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:13PM EST
A man wanted for a stabbing in Leamington has been arrested.
Essex County OPP tweeted that 48-year-old Mitchell Baker is now in custody.
Police issued an arrest warrant for baker after his estranged girlfriend was found stabbed in the neck and hands at a home on sturgeon meadows avenue last Wednesday.
The injuries to the 34-year-old victim are not considered life-threatening.
Baker faces several charges including aggravated assault.
