Leamington is launching a new website as part of the municipality’s tourism strategy.

The site, www.onthe42.com, will promote the unique adventures, attractions, and climate of being situated on the 42nd parallel.

Officials say the website is a way to showcase and highlight the area’s existing and developing businesses, along with the events, attractions, and natural beauty of Leamington.

“Onthe42.com is an excellent way to market Leamington as a top of mind tourist destination,” said Mayor John Paterson in a news release. “Its abilities show how we can highlight businesses, attractions, and events as part of our tourism strategy and as part of a larger economic development initiative.”

The creation of the onthe42.com site allows local businesses and attractions to promote themselves through ad space and detailed listings.

The site also has integrated a dynamic events platform, which includes the ability to upload multiple photos and event videos, allowing for the community to be a significant partner in promoting the exciting things happening in Leamington.

Town officials also announce the return of The Sip & Savour Experience. The event will feature Food Network’s Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford on Saturday August 19, 2017.