A Leamington greenhouse grower is on a mission to tackle the uncertainty of how greenhouse vegetables are grown.

Officials from NatureFresh Farms says they can’t bring thousands of people to their greenhouses in Leamington and Delta, Ohio, so they decided that we would bring the greenhouse to the city.

They have embarked on the #GreenInTheCity Tour, with a mobile Greenhouse Education Center.

The GEC travels to retail stores, summer camps, and schools throughout eastern North America informing consumers about how greenhouse vegetables are grown.

Last year, they took part in more than 90 events on the #GreenInTheCity Tour and they are doing it again this year, running now through November, 2017.

Dates and locations of the Greenhouse Education Center can be found online.