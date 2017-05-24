

A Leamington family has hired a lawyer after an 18-year-old was killed while walking across the street near Highbury Canco.

Windsor lawyer Dina Mejalli, a partner of Greg Monforton & Partners, Injury Lawyers, has been retained by the family of the late Morgan Harder.

Morgan was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in a crosswalk near the intersection of Erie Street South and Oak Street West on Monday, May 15, 2017 at about 1:40 p.m, according to the law firm.

He was on his way to work at Highbury Canco in Leamington. Morgan was transported to hospital and he died from his injuries on May 17.

Morgan is survived by his father, mother, step father, a sister and a brother.

Speaking for the Harder family, Mejalli said: “we have been asked by the family to help them understand what happened and why it happened.”

“We are investigating this tragedy and are looking for anyone who either witnessed the collision or were there in the aftermath,” says Mejalli. “We are trying to assemble evidence before memories fade and witnesses disappear.”

Witnesses can contact Mejalli at her office (519-258-6490).