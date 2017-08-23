

CTV Windsor





Two cab companies in Leamington have been granted license extensions to comply with a new town bylaw.

Leamington Taxi owner Mark Aloqaili says he's relieved town hall will extend his license until October 31.

Aloqaili was also given an eight hour suspension on Sept. 13, but he tells CTV Windsor he is okay with that.

Leamington Yellow Taxi also confirms its license has been extended under the same conditions.

Cab operators attended a hearing on Monday night to fight for their licenses. Town administration said the companies failed to meet a new bylaw requirement to have site plan approval for parking spaces for all cabs by a deadline of June 30.

Leamington’s Director of Legal and Legislative Services, Ruth Orton, says she cannot comment on the licenses of other operators.

Orton says they are still being served decisions by letter.

Orton adds all of the information will eventually be posted on the town’s website.