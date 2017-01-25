

CTV Windsor





The mayors of Leamington and Kingsville are forecasting exceptional growth for their municipalities this year.

They say it's thanks to new business investments.

The optimism was shared at a mayors breakfast in Kingsville Wednesday morning.

According to Leamington Mayor John Paterson, the town can only go up from here.

“It's 2017 and whether you know it or not Leamington is on a roll,” says Paterson.

He says that's due to growth, which has been stagnant since the Heinz plant closed in 2014.

"Having three new subdivisions open up much like Kingsville as was mentioned and having that residential growth pretty much double or triple, back up to the values we used to have every year,” says Paterson.

Meaning 2017 will be filled with construction to accommodate that population increase.

"We're up to 140-million dollars’ worth of invested monies into our municipality which is double our previous year and triple and quadruple any years past that,” says Paterson.

About $24 million of that money went to new residential growth in 2016.

It's the same story for neighbouring Kingsville, which has seen a 5 per cent increase in population since the last census.

Both mayors attribute their success to having a diversified economy, from agriculture to auto to tourism.

“Something is happening here and that's something we want to maintain the focus on,” says Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos. “We're working together it's being positive seeing it positively and we're seeing investment come across all sectors.”

Investment both mayors hope will continue beyond 2017.