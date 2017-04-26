

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested three people after a liquor store theft.

Officers were called to the LCBO at the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Ave around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigation revealed that two females left the store with a quantity of unpaid bottles of alcohol.

Police say the suspects left the scene, but were arrested a short time later in Windsor’s east end.

Three Windsor residents, one man and two women, were arrested and are facing charges.

A 27-year-old woman from Windsor is charged with theft and three counts of possession of stolen property and possess identity document of another.

A 27-year-old woman from Windsor is charged with theft and two counts of possession of stolen property.

A 30-year-old man from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property.